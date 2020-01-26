Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

