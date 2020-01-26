Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $87.07 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $91.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

