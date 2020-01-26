Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.6% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $167.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $134.48 and a twelve month high of $169.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

