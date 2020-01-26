Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of VT opened at $81.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.6109 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

