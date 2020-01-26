Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,757 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vector Group worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,815,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,455,000 after acquiring an additional 415,568 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,899,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 849,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 30,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VGR opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.75. Vector Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $504.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.50 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. Vector Group’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $3,277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $71,875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock worth $80,958,914. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

