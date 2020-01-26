Velas 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.04 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $25.51 million and $2.04 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,050,084,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,319,001,833 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

