Verasity Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $283,531.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00018338 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022078 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00053696 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000649 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000079 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

