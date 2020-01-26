VeriumReserve (VRM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,064.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $591,583.00 and $2,064.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 200.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002686 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00652724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00052284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001002 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00072938 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007561 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,565,044 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

