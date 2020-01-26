Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,401 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.9% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Guggenheim increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

