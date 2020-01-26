Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 198,116 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $107,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $60.28 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $62.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

