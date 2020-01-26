Veros (VRS) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Veros has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. Veros has a total market cap of $140,634.00 and $9,981.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Veros

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,460,175 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

