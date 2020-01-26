Viacoin (VIA) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.35 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Coinroom, Upbit and Binance. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $89,395.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00643206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007776 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036969 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,163,575 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Poloniex, Binance, Coinroom, Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

