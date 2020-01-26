Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $85.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viad an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

VVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.58 per share, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,093.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad during the third quarter worth $316,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Viad by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,633 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Viad by 81.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $68.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 0.66. Viad has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $362.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.45 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viad will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Viad’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

