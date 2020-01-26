Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several brokerages have commented on VICR. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $333,282.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $208,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,548 shares of company stock worth $1,109,347. Insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vicor by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vicor by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Vicor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vicor by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Vicor by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.62 and a beta of 0.77. Vicor has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $55.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

