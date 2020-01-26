VideoCoin (VID) Price Down 6.2% This Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $788,480.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001923 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

