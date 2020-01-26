Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

VSH opened at $21.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 8.90%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Cody bought 2,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,542.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,915,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,935,000 after buying an additional 325,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,593,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,359,000 after buying an additional 56,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,928,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after buying an additional 72,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 850,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

