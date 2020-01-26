VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,653 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 28,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,881 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,296 shares of company stock worth $5,327,054. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $150.63 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.69 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.