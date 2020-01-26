VNX Exchange Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, VNX Exchange has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. VNX Exchange has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX Exchange token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.50 or 0.03263089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00202149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125952 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,544,300 tokens. The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io.

VNX Exchange Token Trading

VNX Exchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNX Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

