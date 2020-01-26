VoteCoin Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. VoteCoin has a total market capitalization of $76,001.00 and $85.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00615328 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00134872 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00115832 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000908 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 75,935,625 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

