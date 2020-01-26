Wagerr (WGR) Reaches One Day Volume of $20,369.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Crex24. Wagerr has a total market cap of $9.33 million and $20,369.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,494,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,114,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

