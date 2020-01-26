Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

