Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will announce sales of $142.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.18 billion. Walmart reported sales of $138.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $525.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.48 billion to $529.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $541.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $538.18 billion to $546.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $114.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.39.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

