Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

