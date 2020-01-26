Waltonchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.73 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $22.73 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00004689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Allbit, Cobinhood and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.01930397 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00102182 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011909 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,322,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Bithumb, HitBTC, COSS, OKEx, Allbit, Huobi, DragonEX, Kucoin, Coinnest and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

