Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $30.72 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 103.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

