Waves (WAVES) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Waves has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Waves has a market cap of $86.68 million and $55.71 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00010142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kuna, Stocks.Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022407 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00024616 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006110 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,970,830 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Livecoin, YoBit, Bitbns, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinrail, Upbit, Cryptohub, Liqui, Exmo, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kuna, Tidex, Indodax, Gate.io, BCEX, Huobi, Exrates, Binance and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

