Wavesbet (WBET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,907.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $81,694.00 and $27,907.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wavesbet Profile

WBET is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

