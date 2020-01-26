Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.8% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Apple by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.36.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.74 and a 1-year high of $319.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.03 and a 200 day moving average of $243.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

