WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Stake Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of WEX worth $23,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in WEX by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 37.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

WEX opened at $230.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $155.96 and a 1-year high of $234.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $149,794.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

