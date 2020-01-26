WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. WINk has a total market capitalization of $20.49 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Particl (PART) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.