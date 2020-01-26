WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in WP Carey by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,894,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in WP Carey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 107,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,752,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in WP Carey by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,502,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in WP Carey in the third quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WP Carey by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. WP Carey has a 12 month low of $70.79 and a 12 month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.038 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.99%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

