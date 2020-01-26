X-CASH (XCASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,653.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $6,653.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00061142 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000122 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 50,941,893,488 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

