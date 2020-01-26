XGOX (XGOX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $40.00

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, XGOX has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. XGOX has a market capitalization of $15,601.00 and $40.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XGOX coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00052901 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00073420 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,519.82 or 1.00748167 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00045846 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001402 BTC.

About XGOX

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum.

