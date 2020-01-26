Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Update

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the December 31st total of 22,860,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:AUY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.06. 24,555,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,231,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.92. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,441,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,113,000 after purchasing an additional 827,753 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $72,017,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,956,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,251,000 after buying an additional 2,659,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 12.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after buying an additional 962,270 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,411,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after buying an additional 70,667 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James set a $4.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

