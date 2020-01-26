Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Yeti were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Yeti by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Yeti by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Yeti by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Yeti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yeti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,021,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,461,171 shares of company stock worth $71,643,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI opened at $34.19 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $38.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Yeti had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 152.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $38.00 target price on shares of Yeti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yeti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

