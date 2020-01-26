YOU COIN Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $16.27 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.18 or 0.03207986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00203196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,823,044 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

