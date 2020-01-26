Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce sales of $3.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.27 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $11.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $11.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.36. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

