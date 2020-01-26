Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Brokerages predict that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will announce $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $7.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.94.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $3,845,616.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 274.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $220.74 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $236.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.52.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

