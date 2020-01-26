Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post sales of $35.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.00 million and the lowest is $35.70 million. CareDx reported sales of $23.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $127.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $127.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $171.31 million, with estimates ranging from $165.21 million to $180.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $265,125.00. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $46,708.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,626 shares of company stock valued at $543,133. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 26.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,102,000 after purchasing an additional 609,930 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3,692.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 567,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 346,085 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2,198.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 292,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,064,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $918.74 million, a PE ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. CareDx has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $41.27.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.