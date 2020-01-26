Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $312.77 Million

Brokerages expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to post $312.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.30 million and the lowest is $308.00 million. Coherent reported sales of $383.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Coherent had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COHR. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.20.

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Coherent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Coherent by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Coherent by 12.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $165.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.56. Coherent has a one year low of $107.18 and a one year high of $178.08.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

