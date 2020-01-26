Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) will announce $290.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $291.40 million. IBERIABANK posted sales of $302.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IBERIABANK.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IBKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $74.93 on Friday. IBERIABANK has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 38.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBERIABANK (IBKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.