Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.20 Million

Brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to post $406.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $427.73 million and the lowest is $384.20 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $192.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $914.58 million to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $795.91 million, with estimates ranging from $647.21 million to $870.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.92. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $53.34 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,743,000 after buying an additional 1,181,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 865,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after buying an additional 60,363 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,803.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after buying an additional 470,539 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after buying an additional 56,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 336,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 207,590 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

