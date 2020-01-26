Zacks: Analysts Expect Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Barings BDC also reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.67%.

BBDC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In other news, insider Thomas F. Finke bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 919,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 42,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.03 million, a PE ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 0.67. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

