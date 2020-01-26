Zacks: Analysts Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DMAC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,344. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.