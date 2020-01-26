Zacks: Analysts Expect Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) will announce sales of $435.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $416.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $496.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 838.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $19.02 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

