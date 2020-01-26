Zacks: Analysts Expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $798.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on NXST shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.14.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $124.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $138,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,584,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $132,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $224,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

