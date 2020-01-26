Zacks: Analysts Set $1.00 Target Price for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $1.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Titan Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.08% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.32 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 962.95% and a negative net margin of 441.23%. On average, analysts predict that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

