Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $776.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) will announce sales of $776.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $766.00 million and the highest is $785.60 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $812.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.87.

AOS opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 36.78%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

