Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $677.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post $677.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $670.70 million to $682.50 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $685.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $701.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

ATR opened at $117.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.01. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $97.07 and a twelve month high of $126.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,564 shares of company stock worth $2,733,898. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12,962.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

