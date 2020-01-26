Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Billion

Analysts expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) to report $4.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.74 billion. CarMax posted sales of $4.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $20.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.92 billion to $20.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.85 billion to $21.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in CarMax by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CarMax by 1,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSE:KMX opened at $96.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.20. CarMax has a 12-month low of $57.98 and a 12-month high of $100.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

